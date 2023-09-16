Armenian armed detachments attempt to dig trench in front of Azerbaijani army positions in Aghdam direction

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 16, at about 13:00, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed, attempted to dig for engineering preparation of a trench in front of the positions of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in the direction of the Aghdam region, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

News.Az