Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Lachin direction

Starting from 13:20 to 13:45 on April 7, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Saybali settlement of the Garakilsa region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of the Minkand settlement of the Lachin region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures, the ministry noted.

News.Az