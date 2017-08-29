Armenian army faces problems with quality of food, water and medical services

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's Public Organization Democracy Today conducted a survey among 200 demobilized servicemen.

Report informs that the book titled "Key points of health law of Armenian army" was published following the results of the survey.

Anna Iskhanyan, one of the authors of the book, told reporters that there are problems in some military units and combat positions with quality of food, mutual charter rules, medical care, clean water and other.

According to her, the due information came from the demobilized servicemen.

News.Az

