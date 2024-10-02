Armenian-Azerbaijani commission may be established to monitor the implementation of the peace treaty

“An Armenian-Azerbaijani commission can be established to monitor the implementation of the peace agreement,” said Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister of Armenia, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

During the government hour in the parliament, the prime minister mentioned several key components of the agreement, as well as the issues of establishment of diplomatic relations and mutual recognition of territorial integrity.He said that disclosure of the document at the current stage would not be correct from a diplomatic point of view.

News.Az