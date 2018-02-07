Armenian billionaire detained in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian businessman of Armenian origin, billionaire, general director of the "Industrial Union of Donbass" Oleg Mkrtchan was detained in Moscow.

According to Охu.Аz, The Moscow Komsomolets disseminated the due information referring to its own sources.

Mkrtchan is charged with embezzlement of funds provided by state banks, in particular, it is about Vnesheconombank's loan funds.

The billionaire owned 25% stake in the "Industrial Union of Donbass", and also had a bearing on the management of metallurgical plants in Alchevsk and Dnipropetrovsk Metallurgical Complex in Kamenka.

In addition, he was one of the co-founders of the Donets "Metallurg" football club. Also, the billionaire is related to FC "Banantsu", and in Russia he helped "Kuban".

In 2012, he ranked 14th in the rating of the 200 richest people in Ukraine according to the rating of the magazine Focus.

The capital of Mkrtchan was estimated at $ 1.25 billion.

News.Az

News.Az