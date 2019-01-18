Yandex metrika counter

Armenian court approves motion to remand ex-minister

  • Region
  • Share
Armenian court approves motion to remand ex-minister

Armenia’s Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction has granted the Special Investigation Service’s (SIS) petition and ruled that the country’s ex-minister of natur

As reported earlier, the SIS had stated that Aram Harutyunyan has become a defendant in a criminal case on bribe-taking.

As per the respective charge, while being a senior official in Armenia’s executive branch of power, Harutyunyan had taken a particularly large bribe, and, subsequently, he had legalized the especially large amount of assets that were obtained through illicit means.

An arrest warrant was issued for Harutyunyan.

News.Az 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      