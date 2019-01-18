Armenian court approves motion to remand ex-minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction has granted the Special Investigation Service’s (SIS) petition and ruled that the country’s ex-minister of natur

As reported earlier, the SIS had stated that Aram Harutyunyan has become a defendant in a criminal case on bribe-taking.

As per the respective charge, while being a senior official in Armenia’s executive branch of power, Harutyunyan had taken a particularly large bribe, and, subsequently, he had legalized the especially large amount of assets that were obtained through illicit means.

An arrest warrant was issued for Harutyunyan.

News.Az

