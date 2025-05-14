Armenian FM, Kaja Kallas discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan had a meeting with Kaja Kallas, the Vice-President of the European Commission, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the foreign ministry has said in a statement, News.Az reports citing Armenpress.

The interlocutors discussed the vision and prospects for deepening the Armenia-EU partnership, as well as joint efforts aimed at expanding cooperation in concrete areas.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Kaja Kallas exchanged views on international and regional developments, highlighting the importance of developing strong and like-minded partnerships in the current period marked by uncertainties. In the context of efforts to establish peace in the South Caucasus, the importance of signing the Agreement on peace and establishment of interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan was underlined.

