Armenian general who participated in occupation of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli and Jabrayil arrested

+ ↺ − 16 px

Manvel Grigoryan showed extreme cruelty towards Azerbaijani captives.

Olke.az reports that Armenian parliamentary, general Manvel Grigoryan and criminal authority Artur Asatryan known as Don Pipo were detained by the Armenian Security service, according to sources in the Service.

By the information, the operation was carried in Echmiadzin as part of investigation of two criminal cases. A great amount of ammunition was found during the search. The Armenian parliament speaker was notified of the deputy's arrest.

News.Az

News.Az