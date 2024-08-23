Yandex metrika counter

Armenian, Iranian Top Diplomats mull bilateral agenda

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan spoke with Iran’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, News.az reports citing Armenian media.

The parties discussed issues related to the agenda of bilateral relations between Armenia and Iran, emphasizing the readiness of both sides to make continuous efforts towards further strengthening friendly ties and strong partnerships in areas of mutual interest.

