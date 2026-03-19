Spain pledges €1 billion in weapons aid to Ukraine

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Spain is providing €1 billion in military assistance to Ukraine in 2026, with part of the funds earmarked for joint weapons production, including drones, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Madrid.

Sánchez emphasized Spain’s commitment to Ukraine’s European integration, saying, “The Spanish government and society as a whole believe that Ukraine should become part of the European Union,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Some of the aid will be funded through the European Union’s SAFE defense program, aimed at supporting joint production with Ukraine’s defense industry. Additionally, Spain’s Ministry of Defense will directly transfer equipment to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Since 2022, Spain has supplied Ukraine with €4 billion worth of weapons.

Spain is not alone in supporting drone development. Germany recently launched a joint Ukraine-Germany venture to produce TYTAN Interceptor UAVs, already tested on the battlefield. Ukraine has expressed readiness to purchase European technologies and expand cooperation with EU nations in defense production.

This €1 billion package highlights Spain’s ongoing commitment to strengthen Ukraine’s military capabilities amid the ongoing conflict and foster European defense collaboration.

News.Az