Armenian landmine terror is on ‘very wide’ scale – Azerbaijani political scientist

+ ↺ − 16 px

The increasing number of landmine incidents in the liberated Azerbaijani territories confirms that the Armenian landmine terror is on a very wide scale, Ilgar Valizade, an Azerbaijani political scientist, told News.Az.

He noted that the responsibility for the landmine incidents recorded in the liberated Azerbaijani territories entirely lies with Armenia.

Valizade also condemned the international community and organizations for a failure to adequately react to Armenia’s crimes.

“Azerbaijan has already appealed to various international organizations, including the International Court of Justice, over the continued landmine terror by Armenia. We hope the International Court of Justice will take a fair decision on this issue,” he added.

News.Az