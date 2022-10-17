Armenian leadership responsible for attacking civilians – Azerbaijan's PA official

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian leadership is responsible for the missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities, killing 100 and injuring nearly 500 civilians, Head of the Communication Policy Section of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Javid Musayev said at the event in Ganja dedicated to the second anniversary of the Armenian missile strikes on the city, News.az reports.

He stressed that Azerbaijan responded to Armenia on the battlefield.

"Armenia has been spreading disinformation against Azerbaijan since the first days of the war. Azerbaijan waged the information war as well to reveal a truth to the international press," Musayev said.

He urged foreign diplomats visiting Ganja to share the implications of missile strikes on the city in their own countries.

News.Az