Armenian lies on shooting down Azerbaijan's UAV exposed (PHOTO)

Photos published online, allegedly showing Armenia shooting down Azerbaijan's UAV was revealed to be fake, Trend reports.

The Armenian side posted photos of the allegedly shot down Azerbaijani unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). However as it was revealed, the photos were taken in 2014 in Afghanistan, as is evident from the photo above.

As Head of the press office of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, Colonel Vagif Dargahli earlier said, all UAVs owned by units of the Azerbaijani army are in service, and none of them were shot down.

The ministry also sked citizens not to trust unchecked information, not to share it and to follow only the officially disseminated information.

News.Az