Armenian media about resignation of head of Armenian General Staff

New staff reshuffle is expected in the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces.

"In all likelihood, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Movses Hakobyan will be removed from office, and Major General Onik Gasparyan will replace him.

"Most likely, for this purpose, on June 15, President Serzh Sargsyan appointed Gasparyan the first deputy head of the General Staff, preparing the basis for his further advancement through the ranks. The further fate of Hakobyan is still unknown.

Onik Gasparyan was commander of the N-army corps for many years, " Zhokhovurd newspaper reports.

News.Az

