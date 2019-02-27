Armenian mini-bus gets in traffic accident in Russia’s Stavropol

+ ↺ − 16 px

A traffic accident with the involvement of the mini-bus from Armenia took place in Russia’s Stavropol region, Interfax reports, citing spokesperson of the regio

The incident took place at 12.10 p.m. Moscow time on the 223d km of Kavkaz federal highway. The mini-bus with six people turned down into the ditch.

“All the six – three men and three women – received injuries and were transported to the rural hospital,” the media’s interlocutor said, adding that cooperation has been established with the local Armenian community.

News.Az

News.Az