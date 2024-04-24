Yandex metrika counter

Armenian nationalists burn Azerbaijani, Turkish flags - VIDEO

A torchlight procession dedicated to the "109th anniversary of the Armenian genocide" was held in Yerevan. The action began with burning the flags of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

The procession was organized by the youth union of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation “Dashnaktsutyun" and was attended by former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and opposition members, News.Az reports. 

The participants lit torches from burned flags of Türkiye and Azerbaijan.


