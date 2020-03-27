Armenian NSS exposes corruption scheme in labor and social affairs ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) said today it has exposed a corruption scheme in the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs, ARKA reports.

It said the head of a ministry’s commission that grants disability categories in preliminary agreement with two other members of the commission, demanded bribes from the citizens in return for conclusions in favor of disabled citizens. It said they demanded bribes from 20 thousand to 100 thousand drams (about $40-$200).

In particular, only in March 2020, the head of the commission received 300 thousand drams from six citizens who applied to the commission,” the NSS said.



The NSS said on March 23 the head of the commission was caught by its officers upon receiving another bribe.

"During the search, the bribe was discovered and confiscated, and the person who gave the bribe confessed to committing the crime," the NSS said.

News.Az

News.Az