Armenian parliament greenlights bill to begin EU accession process

On March 26, the Armenian Parliament approved the bill “On starting the process of accession of the Republic of Armenia to the European Union” in its second and final reading.

The draft law was supported by 64 MPs, 7 MPs were against it, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

The initiator of the draft is the civil initiative “Platform of Democratic Forces”, which managed to collect 60 thousand signatures (with 50 thousand signatures required by law) within 2 months.

These signatures were necessary to submit the draft to the National Assembly for consideration. On January 9, 2024, the project was approved by the Armenian government.

News.Az