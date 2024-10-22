Armenian Parliament's speaker: No final decision regarding to participate in COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Armenia has not yet made a final decision regarding its participation in the 29th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Agreement on Climate Change (COP29) to be held in Baku,” Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan told journalists, News.Az reports citing Sputnik Armenia.

He said that for this, first of all, it should be determined what benefits the conference will bring to the country.

