Armenian PM announces resignation

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced his resignation after parliamentary forces assured him of their intention not to nominate a candidate for the seat of PM, and a relevant memorandum was signed with Prosperous Armenia.

If they keep the promise, new Armenian PM will not be elected during the two weeks, and the parliament will be dissolved. Armenia will have to hold snap parliamentary elections approximately on December 9.

News.Az

