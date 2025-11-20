Armenian PM arrives in Astana for official visit

As part of his visit, Pashinyan is scheduled to hold a series of meetings on key issues of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Armenia, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.

He was welcomed at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport by Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

During the visit, meetings on current bilateral cooperation issues are scheduled for 21 November. Pashinyan will also visit the Alem.ai International Artificial Intelligence Center and the National Museum of Kazakhstan as part of the Astana Expo exhibition programme.