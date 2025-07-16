Armenian PM comments on issue of US leasing Zangazur corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan commented on the issue of the US leasing the Zangazur corridor at a press conference today, News.Az reports reports citing Armenian media.

According to the report, regarding the issue of outsourcing, Pashinyan said that there are many outsourcing cases in his country, some of which are satisfactory, while others are not.

“For example, the outsourcing of the management of Zvartnots airport. I don’t think that Armenia’s sovereignty has been violated in any way here. Or the water supply, the South Caucasus railway, etc. All these enterprises continue to remain the property of the Republic of Armenia. What can be discussed in the context of opening roads? We can talk, for example, about the creation of a company that will attract investments, because there is a huge investment potential and interest in the “Crossroads of Peace”, but we must be able to combine these investments. We talk a lot about automobiles and railways, but I want to note that in this context, we are also talking about pipelines, power lines, cables, and this is an economy that must be created and managed. This is what we are talking about, and in our opinion, this can be the property of Armenia, and it is about management. Leases, including land plots, are discussed a lot, and I want to say that according to our laws, this is called the right to construction, and in the logic of construction, after the expiration of the contract, investments can remain or continue to be in the ownership of the Republic of Armenia," Pashinyan noted.

News.Az