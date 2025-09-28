Armenian PM met with UN Secretary-General discuss the initialing of the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in New York, News.Az reports, citing the Armenian government.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the significance of the initialing of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington on August 8, expressing confidence that it would make a major contribution to ensuring stability in the South Caucasus and promoting regional cooperation.

In addition, Nikol Pashinyan and António Guterres discussed the upcoming 17th UN Convention on Biological Diversity event to be held in Armenia on October 18–30, 2026. Within this framework, the parties highlighted the importance of closer cooperation in the areas of environmental sustainability and protection.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

