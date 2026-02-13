Russia warns against US nuclear plant plan in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has sharply criticized US proposals to build a nuclear power plant in Armenia, highlighting growing geopolitical competition over energy influence in the South Caucasus.

Senior Russian officials questioned the safety and feasibility of US nuclear technology, after an agreement signed during a visit by US Vice President JD Vance opened the door to potential American involvement in Armenia’s nuclear energy sector, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said Armenia’s current nuclear facility, built using Soviet technology, proved resilient during the 1988 earthquake. He warned that new small nuclear reactors using US technology could pose safety risks in the seismically active region.

Armenia is currently reviewing nuclear reactor proposals from multiple countries, including the United States, Russia, China, France and South Korea, as it looks to replace its aging Metsamor nuclear power plant.

Russian officials have signaled they are ready to move quickly with their own proposal through state nuclear giant Rosatom, which has a large global portfolio of nuclear construction projects. Russian officials have also questioned whether US reactor designs are sufficiently tested and warned costs could exceed estimates.

The issue reflects broader competition between Washington and Moscow for political and economic influence in the South Caucasus. While Armenia has historically relied heavily on Russian energy support, it has increasingly explored partnerships with Western countries in recent years.

