Armenian PM warns unresolved Karabakh issue could spark new war

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has warned that ongoing disputes over the Karabakh issue could lead to a new war with Azerbaijan, new casualties, and further hardships.

“I see headlines stating that the Karabakh issue has not been resolved, that discussions are taking place somewhere in Armenia, and the Azerbaijanis notice this,” Pashinyan said during a meeting with Armenian journalists in Hamburg on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

“They hear our opposition say: there are repressions in Armenia, this is a dictatorship. Azerbaijan responds: if there is a dictatorship, why doesn’t the government ban all this? It means there is a hidden agenda. When they say the Karabakh movement is over, on one hand they say everything is finished, but on the other — go and discuss it,” he added.

Pashinyan also criticized what he described as Azerbaijani involvement in events linked to Western Azerbaijan, stressing that the issue must be resolved bilaterally. “We must give our peoples a chance to live in peace. Continuing the Karabakh issue means a new war, new victims, new hardships, a new blockade, and unpredictable consequences,” he said.

He warned that calls within Armenia for a new war are often interpreted by Azerbaijan as justification for boosting military budgets. “Those who say the Karabakh issue is unresolved claim Armenia should start a new war. Do we really need to explain everything in such detail?” he said.

Pashinyan urged reflection on past tragedies and adherence to peace agreements. “Peace has been established, the Karabakh issue has been settled, all issues are resolved — the issues of Azerbaijan, Armenia, the region, transport links, and border demarcation. All that remains is to stay within these decisions and not succumb to provocations or make provocative statements,” he said.

News.Az