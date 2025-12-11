Pashinyan emphasizes Armenia’s balanced foreign policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has emphasized that Armenia’s foreign policy is balanced and pragmatic, reflecting both regional and global engagement.

“In the 2021 government program, there is a special section dedicated to regionalization. This year, I have held meetings and contacts with leaders of all our neighboring countries — both in informal discussions and during official visits,” Pashinyan said during a meeting with Armenian journalists in Hamburg on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

“Two of our official delegations have already visited Azerbaijan this year. I am also confident that Azerbaijani delegations will visit Armenia in the near future. This year, a train entered the Republic of Armenia through Azerbaijan. I have read in the press that discussions are also ongoing on importing petroleum products. This is balanced foreign policy, in which, ultimately, we have achieved success. Why should we give up that success? We need to build on it,” he added.

Pashinyan stressed that Armenia’s approach does not prioritize one partner over another, noting that Yerevan is not developing relations with the European Union at the expense of Russia or the EAEU. “They would respond: How can that be? How can that be? That is exactly how it is,” he said.

The remarks underscore Armenia’s efforts to maintain multi-vector diplomacy, engaging simultaneously with global powers and regional neighbors while advancing economic and transport initiatives in the South Caucasus.

News.Az