Armenian premier thanks Azerbaijan for lifting cargo transit restrictions

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for lifting all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia.

He made the remarks during his speech at the fifth anniversary Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Pashinyan also thanked Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov for his support in facilitating the move.

On October 21, President Ilham Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation.

“I should also note that the first transit shipment was a consignment of Kazakh grain to Armenia. I believe this is a clear indication that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia exists not only on paper but also in practice,” President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana.

News.Az