Azerbaijan's president announces lifting of all transit restrictions on goods to Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on the transit of goods to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation, President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday.

The president made the announcement during a joint press statement with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“I should also note that the first transit shipment was a consignment of Kazakh grain to Armenia. I believe this is a clear indication that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia exists not only on paper but also in practice,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az