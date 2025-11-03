Yandex metrika counter

Armenian president lands in Qatar

  • World
  • Share
Armenian president lands in Qatar
Photo credit: armenpress.am

President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan arrived in Doha on Monday to participate in the Second World Summit for Social Development, which Qatar is hosting from November 4 to 6, News.Az reports, citing Armenpress.

Upon his arrival at Hamad International Airport, President Khachaturyan was welcomed by Ibrahim Yousef Fakhro, Director of the Protocol Department at the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Tigran Gevorgyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Qatar. 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      