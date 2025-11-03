Armenian president lands in Qatar

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan arrived in Doha on Monday to participate in the Second World Summit for Social Development, which Qatar is hosting from November 4 to 6, News.Az reports, citing Armenpress.

Upon his arrival at Hamad International Airport, President Khachaturyan was welcomed by Ibrahim Yousef Fakhro, Director of the Protocol Department at the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Tigran Gevorgyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Qatar.

