Armenia, Iraq presidents mull direct Yerevan-Baghdad flights

During his working visit to New York, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan met with Iraqi President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, according to the Armenian president’s office.

During the meeting, the agenda of Armenia-Iraq bilateral relations was discussed. Both parties emphasized the need for the dynamic development of Armenian-Iraqi relations and the deepening of political dialogue and practical cooperation based on mutual interest, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.

Also, they attached importance to the expansion of bilateral economic cooperation, especially in trade, investments, and other sectors of mutual interest. In this context, the need to launch direct flights between Yerevan and Baghdad was stressed as an important tool for promoting political, economic, and tourism ties between Armenia and Iraq.

The interlocutors positively assessed the recent Armenian-Iraqi business forum, and stressed the importance of continuously promoting such initiatives.

The meeting touched also upon regional developments and the general situation. In particular, special emphasis was placed on the work carried out to establish lasting and stable peace in the context of the situation created after the initialing of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan on August 8

News.Az