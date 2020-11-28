Yandex metrika counter

Armenian president pays visit to Russia

Armenian president Armen Sarkissian has visited Russia, Armenian media reported citing the Public Relations Department of the Presidential Administration of Armenia.

It was noted that the Armenian president has paid an unofficial visit to Moscow. During the visit, he will meet with representatives of the Armenian Diaspora in Russia. 


