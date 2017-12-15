Armenian President sees no point in country's withdrawal from the EAEU

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan does not consider the opposition's proposal to withdraw from the EAEU as rational.

According to Oxu.Az, Sargsyan stated this in an interview with "Armenia" TV channel.

According to him, in this proposal, he sees a desire to curry favor with certain interests.

"Either this is a certain belief that comes from the lack of proper possession of the topic. I do not see any serious arguments, "he said.

