Armenian reports on alleged shelling by Azerbaijani army in Basarkechar direction ‘unfounded’: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information disseminated in Armenian social networks that Azerbaijani Army Units allegedly opened fire to commit a provocation in the direction of the Basarkechar region and that Azerbaijani servicemen conducting combat duty were wounded as a result of the retaliatory fire opened by the Armenian servicemen does not reflect reality and is completely false, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

This is the next provocative information of the opposing side, the ministry noted.

“We categorically deny this information,” said the ministry.

The Azerbaijani Army’s personnel were not wounded, and there are no losses among the military equipment.

News.Az