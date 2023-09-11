Armenian separatists delay passage of Russian food cargo to Khankendi

+ ↺ − 16 px

A truck from Russia, which was supposed to deliver food cargo along Aghdam-Khankendi road to Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Garabagh, has been in the Azerbaijani city of Barda for the second day already,

The passage has not taken place yet, News.Az reports.

The truck with food has been standing in Barda for the 2nd day already. Another unconstructive position of separatists in Karabakh is mentioned as the reason for the delay of the passage. According to other sources, this situation arose as a result of pressure of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the West on the Russian Red Cross Society.

To recall, on the initiative of the Russian government, in line with the memorandum of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and the Russian Red Cross Society, the latter sent food and non-food items with a total volume of 1,000 tons to meet the food needs of Armenian residents living in the Garabagh Economic Region of Azerbaijan.

News.Az