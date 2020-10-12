Armenia fails to damage Azerbaijan's energy infrastructure

+ ↺ − 16 px

The biggest thermal power plant in the South Caucasus - the Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant, as well as the Mingachevir Hydroelectric Power Plant, are regularly attacked by the Armenian troops, President of Azerenerji OJSC Baba Rzayev told reporters in Mingachevir city, Trend reports on Oct. 12.

“The territory of the power plants is regularly subjected to the missile attacks,” president of Azerenerji added. “Fortunately, the Armenian side has failed to damage this important energy infrastructure. Azerbaijan’s energy system is operating as usual.”

“Azerbaijan exports electricity to Georgia, Turkey and European countries,” Rzayev said, adding that Armenia's goal in relation to these strategic directions is clear.

"The Armenians not only are trying to disturb the population, but also strive to strike a blow on the Azerbaijani economy,” president of Azerenerji said. “I would like to inform you that there are many power plants in our country. This station provides only 15 percent of Azerbaijan's territory with electricity. We will not leave the Azerbaijani people without electricity.”

“All Azerbaijani power engineers, whose number reaches 20,000, are ready to carry out all orders of the Azerbaijani commander-in-chief," Rzayev added.

News.Az

