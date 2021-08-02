Yandex metrika counter

Armenian troops again fire at positions of Azerbaijani army in Nakhchivan direction

At about 03:27, the Armenian armed forces’ units from the positions near the Arazdeyen village of the Vedi region using small arms subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan reported.  

The Azerbaijan Army did not suffer any losses, the ministry noted.

The opposing side was suppressed by retaliation fire.

Currently, the situation in this direction is stable, and Azerbaijani troops control the operational situation, added the ministry.


