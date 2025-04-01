Armenian troops again open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces once again opened fire at the Azerbaijani Army’s positions in various directions, according to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

“From 17:00 on March 31 to 04:45 on April 1, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the directions of Zarkand, Zod, Ashaghi Shorja, Yukhari Shorja, Istisu, Khanazakh and Khaznavar settlements of Basarkechar and Gorus regions using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions,” the ministry said in a press release, News.Az reports.

News.Az