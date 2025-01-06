Armenian war criminals to stand trial in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The trial of Armenian war criminals detained in Azerbaijan is set to begin, with the first preliminary hearing scheduled for January 17 at the Baku Military Court.

The case follows an investigation by Azerbaijan's State Security Service, which uncovered credible evidence of involvement by Arkady Gukasyan, Bako Saakyan, and David Ishkhanyan in the organization of illegal armed groups and a range of criminal activities within Azerbaijan's borders, News.Az reports.During an investigation conducted by Azerbaijan's State Security Service, credible suspicions arose that Arkady Gukasyan, Bako Saakyan, and David Ishkhanyan, while holding the positions of "President of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" and "Acting President," were involved in the organization and coordination of illegal armed groups operating within the territory of Azerbaijan.These groups carried out attacks on institutions, offices, and individuals, resulting in fatalities and other severe consequences. They also supplied these groups with ammunition, explosives, military equipment, and army supplies.Bako Saakyan, Arkady Gukasyan, and David Ishkhanyan are also suspected of the illegal acquisition, transfer, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, their components, ammunition, explosive devices, as part of an organized group. They are alleged to have collected and allocated funds and other property to finance terrorist acts carried out by illegal armed formations.In addition, Bako Sahakyan, Arkady Gukasyan, and David Ishkhanyan face charges of inciting interethnic discord, organizing terrorist acts leading to fatalities, bodily harm, significant property damage, and other socially dangerous consequences. They are also accused of organizing the mining of Azerbaijani territories and other criminal activities.As a result of measures taken by the State Security Service, Arkady Gukasyan (born 1957, from Khankendi), Bako Sahakyan (born 1960, from Khankendi), and David Ishkhanyan (born 1958, from the Khojavend district) were detained and brought to trial on October 3, 2023, facing charges under Articles 214.2.1, 214.2.2, 214.2.3, 214-3.2, 228.3, and 279.3 of Azerbaijan's Criminal Code.

News.Az