US servicemen, contractors injured in Iranian strike on Kuwait base: Report

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Four U.S. service members and three contractors suffered minor injuries related to an Iranian ballistic missile strike on a Kuwaiti air base last week, a U.S. official has announced, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

All seven returned to duty within 24 hours, the official said.

Iran launched a ballistic missile towards Kuwait at 10:17 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, CENTCOM had previously said.

The missile was intercepted by Kuwaiti forces. Kuwait also reported drone and missile attacks on Thursday morning.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) said Thursday that it had targeted an American base in retaliation for U.S. strikes on the southern part of the country, though it did not specify where that base was. The U.S. described its strikes as defensive.

News.Az