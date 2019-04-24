Armenians actively cooperate with PKK

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenians actively cooperate with militants of the terrorist Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Trend reports referring to Turkish media

As reported, a special brigade consisting of 200 Lebanese Armenians was formed 4 years ago in northern Iraq. According to the Turkish media, this information was obtained from PKK terrorists detained by the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Iraq and in the southern provinces of Turkey.

It is also reported that some of Lebanese Armenians and members of PKK comprising the brigade previously participated in the battles in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan against the Azerbaijani Army.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

News.Az

News.Az