Armenians carry out illegal excavations in occupied-Aghdam

Illegal archeological excavations are being carried out in Armenian-occupied Aghdam region.

Works started from the North wall of the Shahbulag castle, AzVision.az reports citing the Armenian Media.

Archeological excavations have revealed a jug that dates back to the 2nd to 3rd centuries. It is believed that the ancient jug has been made at least 300 years before the establishment of Shahbulag castle.

The archaeological excavations are being led by Vardges Safaryan, the Head of school of History of the “Khankendi State University”. Hamlet Petrosyan is supervised the archaeological expedition.

Hamlet Petrosyan says that the occupied-Aghdam region is full of ancient discoveries.

