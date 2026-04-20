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Azerbaijan joins international rail summit in Astana

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Azerbaijan joins international rail summit in Astana
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijani representatives have taken part in the 14th meeting of the Conference of General Directors of the Organisation for Cooperation of Railways (OSJD), held in Astana to mark the body’s 70th anniversary.

The event has brought together representatives from around 30 countries, including railway authorities from Azerbaijan, China, Russia, Georgia, Hungary and Vietnam, as well as Poland and South Korea, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

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Discussions are focusing on the organisation’s recent activities, as well as the development of cargo and passenger transport, infrastructure, digitalisation and personnel training.

Participants are also reviewing key decisions related to the expansion of international transit, the synchronisation of transport corridors and efforts to improve transport efficiency across Eurasia.

Founded in 1956, the OSJD aims to develop international rail transport, promote a unified railway space across the Euro-Asian region, enhance the competitiveness of transcontinental rail routes and support technological progress and scientific cooperation in the sector.


News.Az 

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