Jeyhun Bayramov meets UNESCAP chief in Bangkok - PHOTO

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Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, to discuss expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN body.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 82nd session of UNESCAP in Bangkok, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Both sides reviewed the current state of collaboration and explored new opportunities for partnership across multiple sectors.

Discussions highlighted Azerbaijan’s growing engagement in regional and international platforms, with particular emphasis on its role in supporting economic integration and connectivity.

Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The talks covered potential cooperation in energy, transport, digital transformation, trade facilitation, green growth, and human capital development.

Officials also discussed how joint projects could support sustainable development goals and improve regional connectivity across Asia and the Pacific.

The meeting reflects Azerbaijan’s broader efforts to strengthen its presence in multilateral institutions and deepen ties with UN agencies working on economic and social development.

UNESCAP, as a key regional platform, plays a central role in promoting inclusive growth, sustainable development, and cooperation among Asia-Pacific countries.

News.Az