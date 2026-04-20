Azerbaijan elected to lead UNESCAP for upcoming year - PHOTO

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Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has been elected President of the 82nd session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), with Baku set to hold the body’s presidency for the coming year.

Bayramov was elected during a working visit to Bangkok on Monday, where he is attending the session, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC. Addressing the opening ceremony, held under the theme “Leaving No One Behind: Advancing a Society for All Ages in Asia and the Pacific”, Bayramov read out a message from President Ilham Aliyev to participants. The message highlighted the impact of rising global geopolitical tensions on international peace and security, while reaffirming the importance of sovereignty and territorial integrity. It also pointed to Azerbaijan's restored sovereignty, progress in normalization with Armenia, and initiatives such as the Great Return program. Further issues outlined in the address included the threat posed by landmines, sustainable development efforts, the Middle Corridor, and Azerbaijan’s role in strengthening energy security and regional connectivity.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

The message highlighted Azerbaijan’s growing international engagement, including its chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States and CICA, the successful hosting of COP29, membership in the D-8, the upcoming World Urban Forum, and other initiatives.

As session President, Bayramov outlined Azerbaijan’s priorities in inclusive development, digital transformation, green energy, regional connectivity, and multilateral cooperation, stressing that inclusiveness remains key in a rapidly changing world. He noted that this approach is implemented under the "Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development", aiming to build a knowledge-based, competitive economy.

The foreign minister highlighted the role of digital technologies, e-services, and AI in improving governance, and stressed the importance of renewable energy for climate and economic resilience. He also highlighted historic agreements reached within COP29 in Baku, including a commitment to mobilize at least 300 billion US dollars in annual climate finance, stressing the importance of implementing them through practical projects.

Transport, trade, and logistics were described as key drivers of inclusive development. Azerbaijan’s strategic location between Europe and Asia was emphasized, along with the importance of the Middle Corridor for regional cooperation and resilience. The speech also stressed peacebuilding, South-South cooperation, and multilateral diplomacy.

Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev also delivered a speech at the session’s general discussions, stressing the importance of inclusive and sustainable development, social equality, and the involvement of all segments of society in development.

Azerbaijan’s appointment as chair of UNESCAP reflects strong international trust in the country, its growing global standing, and its active role in regional and global processes. UNESCAP stands out as a key UN regional platform promoting economic and social cooperation in Asia and the Pacific, focusing on sustainable development, inclusive growth, and social welfare.

News.Az