Sri Lanka thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid

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Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met Sri Lanka’s Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment Upali Pannilage on the sidelines of the 82nd session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) in Bangkok on Monday to discuss prospects for bilateral relations.

The ministers welcomed the growing ties between Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka, based on mutual respect and shared values, and discussed opportunities to expand cooperation across various sectors, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The Sri Lankan minister expressed gratitude for the humanitarian assistance provided by Azerbaijan during recent natural disasters.

The officials also focused on strengthening economic ties and increasing trade turnover, highlighting the potential of tourism as a driver of broader cooperation. Scholarship opportunities for Sri Lankan citizens were also discussed.

Both sides noted that utilising consultation mechanisms between the two countries’ foreign ministries, as well as coordinating efforts within multilateral platforms, would provide additional impetus to the development of bilateral relations.

News.Az