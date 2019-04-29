Yandex metrika counter

Armenians conduct provocation against Azerbaijan in Kul-Sharif mosque in Kazan

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Armenians conduct provocation against Azerbaijan in Kul-Sharif mosque in Kazan

Armenians in Russia conducted another provocation against Azerbaijan, ONA’s Russia bureau reports.

A map reflecting the medieval period of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan under the name "Artsax" was displayed at the museum located at the Kul-Sharif mosque in Kazan, Tatarstan's capital.

The well-known Azerbaijani lawyer Ramin Novruzov, who lives in St. Petersburg, has revealed this fact.
He stated that he appealed to the representative of "Kul-Sharif" mosque and Azerbaijani embassy in Russia regarding the separatist Armenians' provocation.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      