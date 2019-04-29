Armenians conduct provocation against Azerbaijan in Kul-Sharif mosque in Kazan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenians in Russia conducted another provocation against Azerbaijan, ONA’s Russia bureau reports.

A map reflecting the medieval period of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan under the name "Artsax" was displayed at the museum located at the Kul-Sharif mosque in Kazan, Tatarstan's capital.

The well-known Azerbaijani lawyer Ramin Novruzov, who lives in St. Petersburg, has revealed this fact.

He stated that he appealed to the representative of "Kul-Sharif" mosque and Azerbaijani embassy in Russia regarding the separatist Armenians' provocation.

News.Az

