Armenians living in Azerbaijan have no problems performing religious rites - Committee Chairman

Azerbaijan is a country that attaches great importance to multicultural and tolerant values, and various religious confessions operate in the country, said Mubariz Gurbanli, Chairman of the State Committee on Religious Associations of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

Mubariz Gurbanli drew attention to Armenian churches in Baku noting that tolerance shows itself at the highest level in Azerbaijan: “Currently, Orthodox Church, Jewish synagogues and others operate freely in Azerbaijan. Armenians living in Azerbaijan including in the liberated areas from the occupation, have no problems performing religious rites.”


