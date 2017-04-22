Armenians violate ceasefire 117 times using sniper rifles and mortars

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 117 times throughout the day, using sniper rifles, 60 and 82 millimeter mortars (15 shells).

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) that Armenian armed forces, located in Berdavan, Barekamavan and Dovekh villages of Noyemberyan region, in Chinari village of Berd region, on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in Kamarli village of Gazakh region, in Kokhanebi and Aghbulag villages of Tovuz region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Shikhlar, Garagashli, Sarijali, Yusifjanli, Javahirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region, Gorgan, Garakhanbeyli, Horadiz, Ashaghi Seyidahmedli villages of Fuzuli region and Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

News.Az

News.Az