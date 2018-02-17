Armenians violate ceasefire 125 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 125 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Shavarshavan villages and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari, Aygedzor villages and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly, Ferehli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Alibeyli, Aghdam, Kokhanebi, Asrik Jirdakhan, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, according to the press service for the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Shirvanly, Saryjaly, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Gobu Dilagharda, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goygol, Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

News.Az

News.Az