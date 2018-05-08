Armenia's acting Defense Minister resigns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vigen Sargsyan has announced about resigning from the post of the acting Defense Minister of Armenia, the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia reported.

He assured that he will continue to work for the sake of Armenia, but already in other status, according to news.am

Earlier it was reported that Vigen Sargsyan met the prime minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and discussed security issues with him.

News.Az

